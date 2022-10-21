Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Commission approves funds to stabilize dock on Hutchinson Island

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is shelling out half a million dollars to stabilize a dock on Hutchinson Island.

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners approved the funds today.

Back in June, part of the deck collapsed at the Trade Center Landing between the Westin and Savannah Convention Center.

The landing on the island was where the Belles Ferries used to dock.

The collapse damaged the slip wall as well as part of the plaza near those docks.

Interim Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler says this money is just the beginning of what needs to be done to get the Trade Center Landing back up and running again.

“That will not cover the repairs. What we’re doing now is making sure we have a proper design and we’ll have to come back to you when we get ready to reward a contract for the repairs,” said Kaigler.

Thomas & Hutton Engineering has the contract to design and engineer the planned repair.

In a letter to county engineers, the company says the project will include new supports, drainage, and replacement of the wall and plaza.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

