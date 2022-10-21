Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chilly morning, warmer weekend ahead!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gradual warming trend leads us into the weekend, but Friday morning will still be chilly with lows in Savannah in the lower 40s.

Inland areas will be in the mid to upper 30s, where patchy frost will be possible just before and after sunrise.

Temperatures climb to the mid 60s at lunchtime with a light northerly breeze. Highs reach the lower 70s, but it’ll be another cool evening with temperatures in the 50s shortly after sunset.

This weekend will be a good one to get outside. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll see lows closer to 50s Sunday morning with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s.

Warmer weather builds in this coming work week with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday along with just a minimal chance of rain. The next week or so looks pretty dry.

The tropics remain quiet, but hurricane season doesn’t officially end until the end of November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police called to disturbance involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
Criminal justice professor discusses intricacies of Quinton Simon case
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

Latest News

Cool mornings, warmer afternoons this weekend!
Andrew's Friday forecast 10.21
Cool mornings, warmer afternoons!
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 10.21
Friday Morning a Little Frosty
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-20-2022