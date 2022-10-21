Chilly morning, warmer weekend ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gradual warming trend leads us into the weekend, but Friday morning will still be chilly with lows in Savannah in the lower 40s.

Inland areas will be in the mid to upper 30s, where patchy frost will be possible just before and after sunrise.

Temperatures climb to the mid 60s at lunchtime with a light northerly breeze. Highs reach the lower 70s, but it’ll be another cool evening with temperatures in the 50s shortly after sunset.

This weekend will be a good one to get outside. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll see lows closer to 50s Sunday morning with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s.

Warmer weather builds in this coming work week with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday along with just a minimal chance of rain. The next week or so looks pretty dry.

The tropics remain quiet, but hurricane season doesn’t officially end until the end of November.

