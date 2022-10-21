Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department insists 22-year-old Leilani Simon remains the only suspect in the investigation into her toddler’s death. The mother of three reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5.

Our investigates team told you about the Leilani’s criminal history and reported drug use last week. Now, court documents are giving us a closer look into the details behind her 2021 felony arrest.

Last November, police in Dunn, North Carolina arrested her and charged her with felony larceny after she stole from her employer. These court documents reveal exactly what happened. The arrest warrant shows a week before she was taken in by Dunn police, on October 26th, Leilani was working at a Loves Truck Stop off I-95 just north of Fayetteville. That’s when records show she stole two packs of cigarettes, a bag of popcorn, and a bottle of lemonade. Police arrested her a week later. Per North Carolina law, larceny is considered a felony - regardless of the value of the stolen items.

Fast-forward to May: a Harnett County Judge gave Leilani one year of probation, 48 hours of community service, and forced her to pay around $400 in fines. She was also specifically instructed not to commit any crimes for 12 months.

Her son, Quinton, went missing less than halfway through her probationary period.

Leilani has no criminal record here in Chatham County, and at this point, no one has been charged in Quinton’s death and disappearance.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.