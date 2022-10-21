Final few days for this year’s Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be heading out to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro as it wraps up this weekend.

But it’s not just the midway that comes to town once a year. It’s also the local elements that are a part of the community’s past or present.

This marks the fair’s 60th year and people keep coming back. They bring a nationally known amusement company to bring in the midway rides and games.

But this fair is also known for local ties too with 4-H booths, local art contests. But also glimpses back into the agriculture of the past with a general store, on-site blacksmith demo’s, homemade cane syrup and more.

The local Kiwanis Club uses their biggest week of the year to help local non-profits all year long.

“We keep enough to maintain the lights, maintain the grounds. The rest goes back into the community through, 4H, FFA, Backpack Buddies, ACTS, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts,” said Lisa Turner, with the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.

Plenty of school groups, churches, jump in and sell concessions or whatever as a way to raise funds too.

The gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday and will close at 1 a.m. Fair week wraps up Saturday when they’re open noon to midnight.

