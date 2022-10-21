Georgia Southern holds annual Celebrate Together event on Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a little chilly this morning but that didn’t stop the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus from holding their annual Celebrate Together event.

The event was held as a way to bring students, faculty, staff, and alumni from all three campuses together.

It included free food and drinks, live music, booths from departments and student organizations, and some fun extras including a dunk tank.

President Kyle Marrero says the best part of today isn’t just enjoying the activities but seeing everyone come together.

“The beauty of it, having it celebrate together is that we have our students, faculty and staff from the Statesboro campus, Hinesville campus, all coming here to see this gorgeous campus here in Savannah at the Armstrong campus. One of the most beautiful campuses you ever wanna be on.”

The event is a part of Armstrong’s spirit week which ends tomorrow with its Treasure Savannah event and annual Haunted Trail.

