Harsher charges proposed for drug distributors as drug overdoses increase in Chatham Co.

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 60 people have died this year from overdosing on drugs in Chatham County, surpassing overdose deaths in 2021.

Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt gave a report to Chatham County commissioners on drug overdose deaths.

He says most recent numbers from the Medical Examiners office shows 43 people died from fentanyl from January to July.

Sarhatt says they are working with the District Attorney’s office to charge distributors of fatal drugs with felony murder instead of distribution.

“We’re trying to put a highlight on the fact that we’re losing all these individuals. So we’ve got four or five investigations that we are looking at to present when we sit down with the District Attorney’s office to see where we are evidentiary wise and take those cases to a grand jury,” said Sarhatt.

These cases would be the first time in Chatham County that drug distributors would be tried on felony murder charges.

Sarhatt says this approach has been successful in other counties near Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

