‘I refuse to let it beat me:’ Breast cancer survivors share stories at Shine the Light event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Breast cancer is not an easy journey to go through alone.

That’s why a Savannah nonprofit agency, Keepers of the Flame, brought those survivors together tonight.

These women all share one thing in common.

They’re survivors.

“It was breast cancer,” said Tanysha Jackson.

Tanysha Jackson got the diagnosis months after a screening. Jenny Woodward - six years before she needed one.

“I was diagnosed at 34 which is pretty young in the cancer world,” said Jenny Woodward.

“I literally cried in the shower when I found it. I was like God, my gosh I feel a lump and it’s painful,” said Jackson.

Many of them have felt that pain, some have cried the same tears navigating a diagnosis they never saw coming.

“I’ve got scars. I’ve got physical scars from the surgery I went through but what people don’t see is the mental and emotional scars.”

Cancer patients, family and friends of cancer patients know it’s not a battle someone can get through alone.

Keepers of the Flame is a nonprofit that made sure tonight, they didn’t have to.

One-by-one shouting out survivors and a few of WTOC’s Hometown Heroes.

It’s a night many of them needed to show them they can beat this.

“I’m not the only one and looking at their strength, it’s like ok God you gave these women strength. That makes me feel like there’s women who have been cured 20 years, 5 years, and it makes me feel like I can be one of them one day.”

These survivors share what made them strong and why they won’t give up.

“Three years later I can say there’s good in the new normal and part of that is sharing your story.”

With the hope that someone watching who needs to hear they can beat this can see their resilience.

“I’m gon’ win...me and God we been talking.”

And never give up.

“I refuse to let it beat me because I’m going to beat it.”

