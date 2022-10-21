Jamie Ertle’s Friday WX Forecast 10-21-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dry high pressure is in control, and we’ll remain dry through the middle of next work week. Did I say dry? The moisture value in the atmosphere here is well below average for this time of year. It’ll be 66 degrees at our 6:45pm sunset.

Daybreak Saturday 43° with some upper 30s west of I-95 with sunny skies all day and an afternoon high of 76°.

Sunday 52/78 and mostly sunny.

The start of the new work week, a few areas could touch 80 degrees across southeast Georgia on Monday.

High pressure will extend across the Southeast United States early week, but should gradually give way to an approaching low pressure system and associated cold front mid to late next week. As this process unfolds, what is left of a coastal low/trough could drift closer to the Southeast Coast, resulting in a few showers along the beaches. However, the bulk of the region will remain dry.

MARINE: Tonight...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt gusts of 20 kt after midnight, seas 2 to 3 ft. Saturday...NE winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. Sunday...N winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft.

TROPICS: A small non-tropical area of low pressure is located more than 1400 miles east of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. This low is forecast to move quickly westward at 20-25 mph across the subtropical Atlantic towards warmer waters, and could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by early next week. *Formation chance through 5 days is low: 20%

