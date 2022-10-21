Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One person dies after crash in Beaufort County

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided.

The driver of the 2015 Chevrolet SVU was not injured.

The driver of the 2014 moped was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police called to disturbance involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
Search for missing Quinton Simon moves to Chatham Co. landfill
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children

Latest News

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina
THE News at 4:30
Georgia Southern history professor shares insight on British Prime Minister’s resignation
Alex Murdaugh appeared Thursday morning in a Florence County courtroom as a judge weighed three...
Judge denies defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southern history professor shares insight on British Prime Minister’s resignation