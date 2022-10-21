One person dies after crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided.

The driver of the 2015 Chevrolet SVU was not injured.

The driver of the 2014 moped was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

