Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum here in Savannah has officially reopened to the public.
A few days a week, both locals and tourists can take a walk through history to see rare photos, and so much more.
WTOC’s Ron Wallace got a look at some of the new exhibits with the museum director, Vaughnette Goode-Walker.
The museum is located at 460 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd if you want to check it out.
