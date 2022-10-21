SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum here in Savannah has officially reopened to the public.

A few days a week, both locals and tourists can take a walk through history to see rare photos, and so much more.

WTOC’s Ron Wallace got a look at some of the new exhibits with the museum director, Vaughnette Goode-Walker.

The museum is located at 460 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd if you want to check it out.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.