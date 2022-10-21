Sky Cams
Rescue Me Friday: Izzy

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly.

And some pets are ready to stick by your side and cling to you. We have one with us on this Rescue Me Friday.

Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and Tim Daily is the Lead volunteer

there. They have brought Izzy in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.

