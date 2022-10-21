Second round of the CJ Cup tees off at Congaree Golf Club

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The second day at the CJ Cup in South Carolina a lot like the first, and that was a day worth repeating - with difficult scoring conditions and an ideal setting to watch golf for fans.

Spectators out early again to see a field that includes most of the game’s biggest names but also to get a look at the Congaree Golf Club, which is hosting its second PGA Tour event and once again getting favorable reviews.

“Speaking to the patrons yesterday as we were driving around thanking them for coming out here, everybody was having such a good time, so many families, so many kids. And that’s what Congaree is about. It is about growing the game and it’s so great to see so many local people coming out and supporting it. And as we discussed earlier, you’ll never get closer. I mean, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, their groups yesterday, you could get within feet of these guys. You could hear them talking about what club they’re going to hit and hear the sound of the ball and putts. It’s unbelievable. It’s like a golfer’s Fantasyland,” said Bruce Davidson.

Congaree director of golf Bruce Davidson says conditions will continue to get tougher with the course getting more firm and shots tougher to control because of the amount of roll in the fairways. And he says by Sunday, Congaree will identify a true champion.

“I think you’re going to see some of the best players in the world tested to the tops of their ability, which it should be. It’s a world-class field, 15 of the best 20 in the world are here. And I think they win $2.3 million for the week if you win. That’s not bad.”

Also Sunday, South Carolina Governed Henry McMaster will pay a visit to Congaree. The state is a major sponsor of the CJ Cup and the Governor will participate in the trophy presentation.

