Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find.

But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.

A day nearly four decades in the making.

“How you feeling right now?” We asked.

“Nervous. It’s been a long time coming,” said Melissa Turnbull.

Growing up Turnbull always felt something was missing.

“Many, many years of not knowing who my family was, if they were out there, if I had any family. There was always that missing piece. It’s almost like I was incomplete.”

But that all changed two years ago, “I received a message that said, I think you’re my sister,” recalled Turnbull.

Naturally it was a bit of a shock, “I didn’t know.”

Looking at them it’s hard to deny they’re related.

But that wasn’t the only surprise.

“I definitely didn’t know I had a brother at all,” Turnbull says.

While they got to know each other over social media and the phone COVID put a pause on their planned meeting until now.

“38 years with not knowing and here we are. Keep trying and keep pushing and things happen. Here’s your proof right here,” said Turnbull.

Now that they’ve found each other, they’ll always be able to find their way home.

Melissa is from Rhode Island, her brother Forest lives in Tennessee and her sister Crystal lives here in Savannah.

