South Korean cuisine continues to be a big part of the CJ Cup

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The CJ Cup is supposed to be played in South Korea but due to Covid-19 restrictions over there, it’s found a home in South Carolina.

The change of locations hasn’t stopped Korean culture from being prominent at this tournament though, as seen in many areas like some of the food options.

”Growing up not many people knew about Korean food, maybe Japanese food Tai food Vietnamese food, but no I feel like a lot more people are enjoying Korean food, Korean culture, Korean music so I’m just so happy that people are out here enjoying it,” said Chef Chris Cho.

One of the many things Chef Chris doing is turning a Big Mac into some gourmet Korean fried rice. He tells said Bibigo, which is the company serving up some delicious Korean food out here all week, is a staple in Korean life and says it’s just awesome to see the exchange of cultures out here at the CJ Cup.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

