United Way of the Coastal Empire honoring past campaign chairs with photo wall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is honoring its former fundraising campaign chairs in a special way.

A photo wall was created showing the past campaign chairs dating all the way back to 1938.

The United Way helps those in need in five Coastal Empire counties.

One past chairman and board member we spoke with today say this was a great way to bring back a lot of people together.

“I’m really hoping that people will get that the United Way is not necessarily a hand out. It’s a hand-up where we want the community to help the United Way, get behind the United Way. There’s so many different things they do other than give out funds. It’s just a good community effort way to help out the entire community,” said Tony Eichholz.

The photo wall is hanging up at United Way’s building on Bull Street in Savannah.

