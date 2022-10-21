Vote on Chatham Co. TSPLOST on midterm ballot, meetings happening to answer questions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is coming up soon and some voters are already casting their ballots.

In addition to deciding on candidates, voters in Chatham County will also be asked a question about a special tax.

This is the first time that a tax going towards transportation will be on the ballot just for Chatham County. That money would go towards projects on the roads themselves and everything around it, including sidewalks, drainage and other maintenance.

Here is a look at some of the projects that would be funded by TSPLOST if it goes through.

If voters approve it, this would be a one cent sales tax added to all sales within Chatham County that will be dedicated to transportation projects.

The county says they collect this penny tax over the next five years and estimate about $420 million would be collected.

If approved by voters, this would be the first time the county would have access to additional funds they would traditionally have to get from other sources.

“We might have to raise taxes to do these things or wait for another SPLOST to come around and one thing we have seen recently with construction projects in particular is construction projects have gone up so we are having to stretch our dollars that much more to make things happen and this would give us that extra amount of money to make things happen,” said Chatham County Engineer Suzanne Cooler.

This is the first TSPLOST for Chatham County. There was a regional TSPLOST on the ballot 10 years ago that did not pass. The difference is this time, all money collected in Chatham County would stay here and go towards projects in Chatham County.

But it all comes down to your vote on the ballot. If you want to learn some more about these projects and how this tax would work, they will be hosting some meetings starting Friday.

All of these meeting are at 7 p.m. and open to all voters in Chatham County that would like to learn more. The first meeting is happening Friday at Godley Station School on Benton Boulevard.

Next week there are three options. On Monday, Chairman Ellis will be at Islands High school, then on Thursday he will be at The Armstrong Center on Abercorn Street and next Friday at Mercer Middle School.

The final week before the election, there will be three more. On Nov. 1, the chairman will be at Garrison Performing Arts, on Nov. 2 at Montgomery Athletic Club and finally on Nov. 3 at Jenkins High School. Again all meetings are at 7 p.m.

During those sessions, Chairman Chester Ellis says there will be a presentation and then open it up for questions and answers. They will stay as long as they need to to answer everybody’s questions before they cast their vote.

“I’m hoping that the public will want to know all the facts and figures about TSPLOST and really what it is so I am hoping that the whole area will come out to voice their concerns and get the true answers,” Chairman Ellis said.

He says they are behind the game on infrastructure, so they are just trying to keep up with the growth but in order to do that they need more funds. So Chairman Ellis says now is the right time to put this on the ballot and let voters decide.

Election Day is just over two weeks away and early voting is already here.

If this TSPLOST does get approved on the ballot, they would start collection in April and we could see some of those projects begin in late 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.