10th Annual Block Kids Building competition held at Hodge Elementary

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local students putting their building skills to the test with Legos!

The 10th annual Block Kids Building competition was held at Hodge Elementary today in Savannah.

It was all hosted by The National Association of Women in Construction’s Coastal Georgia.

Fourth graders from Hodge Elementary all took part. They were only allowed a specific amount of Lego blocks.

Prizes were given out to the top three.

“It’s all about getting kids to understand that there’s a lot of job opportunities in the construction world that they might not know if we didn’t come in and do this with an elementary school,” said Vicky Callaway.

The competition isn’t over for the top three winners. They will now advance to regional competitions.

Then, that winner will go to a National Competition.

