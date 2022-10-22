17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!

Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes.

The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River to the Starland District.

The event attracts more than two thousand participants each year complete with doggy trick-or-treating stops and a wiener dog race just to name a few.

All proceeds go to area animal rescues and spay and neuter programs.

