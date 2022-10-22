Sky Cams
Chatham Co. residents attend meeting to discuss TSPLOST

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As record numbers of Georgians head to the polls, Chatham County residents will be asked a question about a sales tax that would fund transportation in the county.

TSPLOST is a penny sales tax that would go toward transportation projects in the county.

Since this is the first time voters in Chatham County will have this on the ballot, the county commission chairman is hosting meetings like this one tonight at Godley Station School to make sure voters understand the tax.

“Tonight comes out of one of my neighbors asking about TSPLOST and asking about the voting so I found out that if she didn’t know there were a lot of people who didn’t know. Tonight is the county’s opportunity to give people the benefits and how it will affect Chatham County,” said Chairman Chester Ellis.

Some projects that could impact that area include the widening of Benton Boulevard and improvements off Airways Avenue and Pooler Parkway.

There will also be another meeting Monday at Islands High school at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

