Demonstrators march for women’s reproductive rights & anti-gun violence in Savannah

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A call to action in Savannah this Saturday morning.

Demonstrators marched from Forsyth Park to city hall to rally for women’s reproductive rights and public safety.

The Savannah Alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Soroity put on the march to increase voter engagement following recent gun violence and the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Former Savannah mayors Edna Jackson and Otis Johnson were also in attendance.

Organizers say they hope to motivate people to head to vote in the midterm elections.

“We hope to accomplish that people will join us and provide their support in women’s reproductive rights, also provide their support in fighting gun violence, and lastly, but most importantly, their presence todays means they are willing to do what matters and that is vote at the polls during this election,” Elaine Shavers said.

Savannah mayor Van Johnson was also in attendence urging others to enage in social issues.

He proclaimed today as Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated Social Action Day.

women’s reproductive rights & anti-gun violence in Savannah
