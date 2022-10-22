Ghost Pirates hit the ice for first game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates are set to officially kick off their season in their first game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Savannah sports history about to be made in the South Carolina upstate as the Hostess City’s new professional hockey team the Ghost Pirates plays the first game of its inaugural season here in Greenville.

Almost two years after the franchise was introduced, the Ghost Pirates begin play against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in just a few minutes.

And although four hours from their home rink, they Savannah team won’t be alone. Several groups of local fans many of them season-ticket holders, have made the trip up and will be in the stands at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena when the puck drops and Savannah Hockey gets started for the first time.

“Ever since it was announced that we were going to have a team in Savannah, the excitement was building. And then, we got the team name, and then it was like, when are we going to get the jerseys. And here we are, the first game. So, we couldn’t be happier. We traveled here to Greenville, we had to be here to see the first one and we’re super excited about it,” Matt Baum, Fan traveled for first game said.

Baum traveled with a group of four. He thinks there could be a good amount of green and black in the crowd tonight.

Savannah fans have been chatting online for weeks about this first game.

