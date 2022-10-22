Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ghost Pirates hit the ice for first game

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates are set to officially kick off their season in their first game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Savannah sports history about to be made in the South Carolina upstate as the Hostess City’s new professional hockey team the Ghost Pirates plays the first game of its inaugural season here in Greenville.

Almost two years after the franchise was introduced, the Ghost Pirates begin play against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in just a few minutes.

And although four hours from their home rink, they Savannah team won’t be alone. Several groups of local fans many of them season-ticket holders, have made the trip up and will be in the stands at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena when the puck drops and Savannah Hockey gets started for the first time.

“Ever since it was announced that we were going to have a team in Savannah, the excitement was building. And then, we got the team name, and then it was like, when are we going to get the jerseys. And here we are, the first game. So, we couldn’t be happier. We traveled here to Greenville, we had to be here to see the first one and we’re super excited about it,” Matt Baum, Fan traveled for first game said.

Baum traveled with a group of four. He thinks there could be a good amount of green and black in the crowd tonight.

Savannah fans have been chatting online for weeks about this first game.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
In November 2021, Leilani Simon was arrested in Dunn, N.C., for felony larceny after stealing a...
Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s...
1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

Ghost Pirates hit the ice for first game
Ghost Pirates hit the ice for first game
Emanuel Co. Institute vs McIntosh Co. Academy
Emanuel Co. Institute vs McIntosh Co. Academy
John Paul II vs Hilton Head Christian
John Paul II vs Hilton Head Christian
Wayne County vs Benedictine
Wayne County vs Benedictine