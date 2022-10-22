House fire ruled suspicious in Beaufort Co.

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A house fire has been ruled suspicious in Beaufort County, according to the Burton Fire District.

Officials say emergency crews responded to a house fire on Pinewood Circle a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters found the home empty and no injures were reported.

This incident remains under investigation, but the Burton Fire District fire investigators have determined the fire to be suspicious.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

