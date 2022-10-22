Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 10-22-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunny skies will persist across the majority of the area and a dry forecast is in place thanks to plentiful dry air provided by high pressure stretching along I-95 up and down the Eastern Seaboard. Sunset Saturday evening will be 6:44pm and 65 degrees.

Sunday will feature more sunny skies with a morning low of 50° in Savannah and low 40s west of I-95, low 50s for the islands.

We start the work week dry and little warmer with morning lows in the low 50s and upper 40s, and we’ll have a few cities reach 80 degrees but forecasting 79° in Savannah.

I’m tracking a cold front that will march across the country bringing snow to Montana and the Dakotas, storms from Texas to Missouri, and then possibly some rain for us on Wednesday as it weakens. It doesn’t do much for our temperatures either. Forecast lows will be near 60° with highs in the low 80s.

However, Low pressure is expected to approach the region late week and move into the area with unsettled conditions next weekend, which leaves us with possible rain chances for Halloween. BOO!

Marine: Tonight...NE winds 15 to 20 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday...N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, seas 4 to 5 ft. Sunday night...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Monday...NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.