SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County.

According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road.

A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW sedan traveling north on US-17A collided head-on.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken the hospital. Their injures are unknown at this time.

The driver of the sedan died from their injures. A passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

