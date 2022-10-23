Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Arizona, and the man was a suspect in a Las Vegas killing.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lake Havasu City police say it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28.

They say McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
In November 2021, Leilani Simon was arrested in Dunn, N.C., for felony larceny after stealing a...
Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC
President Joe Biden speaks at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
Biden: ‘Legitimate’ for voters to weigh age as he nears 80
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand