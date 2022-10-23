Early voting continues Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first Saturday for early voting closes Georgia polling places see record high turnout.

“It is nice to see representation people coming out to do their civic duty,” Voter Logan Hardin said.

Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office reports that as of Saturday morning 660,000 peach state voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting.

That’s nearly double from this time last mid term election cycle.

And now voters taking advantage of Saturday in-person early voting.

“I work full time, so it definitely matters to have availability on the weekend, for sure. And a gorgeous day like today makes it even easier,” Voter Lisa Kanda said.

But locations do differ from weekday early voting locations.

Chatham County offering two Saturday early voting locations the Savannah Civic Center and the county’s voter registration office.

The next and final Saturday early in person voting day will be October 29th from 9am-5pm.

“It certainly is more helpful. As someone who works from home, I don’t get out a lot during the weekdays so it’s certainly a lot less disruptive for me to come out on Saturday,” Hardin said.

The turnout so far this early voting period now rivaling that of the 2020 presidential election as closely-watched Governor senate and house races take center stage.

“Every one needs to exercise their right to vote right now. These are tumultuous times, there’s a lot at stake. I think what you’re seeing in people coming out early is that their eager to make sure that their vote counts,” Kanda said.

As many try to beat the crowds and cast their ballot before early voting closes November 4.

“It’s less that I came out here going, ‘I need to be heard about this specific thing.’ And more, ‘I want to cast my vote for all these things, issues and different offices,” Kanda said.

