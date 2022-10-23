Sky Cams
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp

(WAFF)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing near the Sunbury boat ramp in Midway after 6:00 p.m. Saturday , according to Liberty County Fire Services.

Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the pilot made the call for help, before landing in the marsh near the St. Catherine’s Sound.

Darby says the Coast Guard was able to rescue the pilot, as the plane began to sink after landing.

The pilot has non-life threatening injuries, and they were the only person aboard the plane at the time.

Fire officials advise boaters to avoid the area at this time, as the plane remains in the water. The Department of Natural Resources will assist with removing the plane in the coming days.

