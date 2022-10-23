Sky Cams
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

Quinton Simon
Quinton Simon(Gray)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon.

Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.

Officials say the three people refused to move out of the roadway, so they arrested William Garrett, Wanda Boatwright, and John Boatwright.

All three are charged with disorderly conduct.

