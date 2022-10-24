The Age Gap Tour: Heather Land

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Heather Land saw the number of people following the funny videos she posted on Snapchat go from 750 to 45,000 in the matter of hours one day, she knew it was time to change careers.

So she left what she called her “big girl job” and became a comedian.

She is bringing her “Age Gap Tour” to the Mars Theater Springfield Saturday night for one show.

