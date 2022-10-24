Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will be distributing flu vaccinations on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Technology Circle. No appointment is necessary.

The vaccine will be free with proof of insurance and residents without insurance will have to pay a small administrative fee. The flu vaccine is available at the health department Monday through Friday during regular business hours. Call 912-356-2441 to schedule an appointment.

According to the CDC, Georgia is an area with the highest flu transmission in the country right now.

