Early voting begins Monday in S.C.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina voters begin the early voting process Monday morning.

The Board of Elections and Registration says there are two big things you need to do. First of all, bring your ID and second, look over the sample ballot before coming. They will be handing out there papers to people in line to go over the two constitutional questions and two local questions that will be on the ballot.

The early voting process is very similar to voting on Election day itself.

This is only the second time that the state of South Carolina has had an early voting period. Right before the primary this summer, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new law to eliminate the in-person absentee process with early voting.

The two big changes with that law is you no longer need an excuse to vote early and the period to cast that ballot ahead of Election Day is shorter.

“There always is a lot to do preparing for any type of election but at least now we knew what to expect so we took the primary as a prerequisite and a trial run so we are ready to go now,” said Marie Smalls, Beaufort County Board of Elections/Registration.

Beaufort County has four locations for early voting. They will be at the Main Board of Elections Office in Beaufort, at their satellite office in Bluffton, the Government Complex on Hilton Head Island and the St. Helena Branch Library.

Voters in Jasper County have two places where you can vote early. The County Elections Office off of Grays Highway in Ridgeland and the Hardeeville Community Library on Main Street.

Hampton County will have three early voting locations. The Elections Office in Hampton is on Jackson Avenue West. The Estill Bull Durham Center is on Railroad Avenue North. And the Yemassee Community Center is on Mixon Street.

All of these locations are open starting Monday and running though November 5 - the only day they are closed is Sunday.

The times each day is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“I expect lines, it may not be as long on Monday as it is going to be on Thursday or Friday and especially next week the line is probably going to be a little bit longer but we are prepared to handle that by if we need to add additional ballot devices or poll managers to process voters, we are going to take it one day at a time,” Smalls said.

They say the Bluffton location will likely be their busiest.

