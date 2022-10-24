Early voting starts in South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first day of early voting in South Carolina has now come to a close as polling places get those last voters through to cast the final ballots of the day.

Election workers here tell me turnout was good and voters say waits weren’t too bad, as the first day of early voting in this election is now in the books.

”The importance of the election cannot be overstated.”

Beaufort county residents making their way to the polls to vote in this midterm.

”It’s our right and our privilege to be able to vote in our free country.”

“Quick lines here at the board of elections were a pleasant surprise to some voters.” Voter Jean Muehlfeld said.

I expected it to be really long. Last time we had voting here it was like all the way around the bend and no place to park so I was really surprised,” Voter Susan Wiley said.

As they filed in and out, a variety of Lowcountry folks participating on this first day for different reasons.”

“We were driving by and our restaurant for lunch didn’t open until 11.”

On the other side of the spectrum, 23 year old Daniel Ayala who was very intentional about casting his ballot and how he got there.

”I figure biking is pretty easy I live near the bike path so.“

”Oh not too far maybe like 15 to 16 minutes.”

Daniel says says it’s important for young people to get out and vote..

”A lot of these people that represent us are representing older people and not the younger people, they don’t understand the younger experience,” Voter Daniel Ayala said.

Daniel estimated to me that he might’ve waited about 20 minutes to vote, saying the processes to vote and bike here were easy.

