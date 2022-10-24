Sky Cams
First State of the Region Expo held in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, economic leaders are looking at how new industry in our area could change the region.

It’s the first ever “State of the Region” Business Expo.

Organizers of the “State of the Region” meeting say local communities can no longer compete against each other for economic development. They’re all on the same team, and having this at a baseball stadium drives home that point.

They point to the announcement of Hyundai’s car plant next door in Bryan County as a game changer.

They say support companies will set up in Bulloch and surrounding counties and communities must work together to grow.

“We’re all working together, for sure. It’s not just the Statesboro Development Authority that’s speaking tonight. It’s the Savannah Development Authority as well,” said Landon Haralson, with the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber.

While the local chamber and development authority will host this, they’re partnering with Savannah Hilton Head International and others from the area bring everyone together.

Governor Brian Kemp is expected to speak tonight. Tickets are sold out.

