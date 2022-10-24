Genetic testing could detect the chance of getting breast cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I’m relieved I did it when I did.”

A genetic test can be life-changing for people like Audra McGee, with a history of cancer in their family. Three years ago, McGee took the genetic blood test showing her she had a gene mutation making her chances of getting breast cancer likely.

“It was a lot to process but at the same time, I felt empowered because I make decisions to keep either catch the cancer early or prevent the cancer from happening,” said Audra McGee, a genetics test patient.

While already working in the genetics department at St. Joseph’s Candler, she got an MRI, mammograms and a biopsy. Her chances of getting breast cancer are now very slim.

“I started doing the screenings and decided I want to go ahead with a prophylactic double mastectomy and reconstruction.”

Both hospitals in Savannah offer genetic counseling before you take the test. Genetic Counselor with St. Joseph’s Candler Jacob South says it can be a challenge for people to find out if cancer runs in their family.

He says anyone can take advantage of the test whether they know their family’s health history or not, which can pay off in the long run.

“It can certainly have a great impact on cancer risk. It can also have an impact on families. For instance, if I were to know that I had something and were going to pass it to my children, my children could know well before that at an age of risk,” said Jacob South, a genetics counselor.

Results typically take about two to three weeks.

“There may be something we can do to cut breast cancer risk. For instance, for women with high risk we can offer surgical prevention that includes bilateral mastectomy before cancer occurs that would prevent breast cancer by 95%.”

The genetics test is typically around $250. Smith says many labs offer financial assistance to underinsured and uninsured people.

“If I could have done it sooner I would’ve.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.