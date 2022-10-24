‘It’s exciting to have people experience Savannah:’ Stars attend SCAD’s annual film festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Star power in Savannah Sunday as stars like Eddie Redmayne walked the red carpet on day 2 of SCAD’s annual film festival.

“It’s exciting to have people experience Savannah, particularly the actors since you get to see them walk around,” Film Festival Attendee Karen Cobe said.

The festival is expected to draw 60,000 people over 8 days as movie lovers wait in line for screenings of professional and student made films.

Students also getting the chance to sit in on masterclasses from industry insiders.

“We just came out of a talk with Ron Howard, where he just gave a lot of wisdom about what it’s like to be a director, how to break into the game and it’s really great for us, as we’re coming into the industry to see all of those things,” SCAD Student Engels Perez said.

Director Ron Howard also visiting local businesses says this chocolate shop employee.

“He was very excited to buy some packaged stuff. I was all, ‘Who was that you were talking to this whole time?’ They were like, ‘That’s Ron Howard!’ I’m like, ‘oh,” Film Festival Attendee Charlotte Licata said.

But it wasn’t all about catching a glance at visiting celebrities...as some students use the festival as a source of inspiration in an industry that they say can seem unreachable at times.

“And these people come and talk to us it feels like it’s not. It’s a learning curve and it’s going to take a while but it’s not crazy to achieve,” SCAD Student Heide Barber said.

The festival runs through Oct. 29 with stars like Miles Teller and Machine Gun Kelly expected to attending.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.