Ingredients:

· 1.5 # (675g) Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled

· 2 cloves garlic

· 2 sprigs thyme

· Kosher salt

· 6 oz (170g), cut into tablespoon-size pieces

· 8 oz heavy cream (235ml), plus more if needed

· 12 oz (340g) cheeses, such as Gruyère, Comté, Raclette, and/or Emmenthaler, grated

In a large pot, cover peepled potatoes with cold water by at least 2 inches. Add thyme and garlic. Season water with salt. Bring water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain potatoes in a colander; discard thyme and garlic.

Using a food mill fitted with the finest plate, purée potatoes back into saucepan, mixing butter cubes in as you go. Set saucepan over medium-low heat. Using a silicone spatula, stir potatoes well until butter is fully combined.

Add cream and stir well until cream is fully incorporated. Continue stirring and working potatoes, lowering heat to low if potatoes begin to get too hot.

Add grated cheese in small batches, stirring between each addition until cheese is fully melted and incorporated. Continue stirring potatoes until they become thick, silky, smooth, and elastic (do not worry about overworking the potatoes in this recipe, since you want to develop that starch.

Season with salt and pepper. The aligot should be thick, with a very slow-flowing viscosity; if too thick, work in additional cream in small amounts until it is loose enough

