Patchy morning fog, comfortable afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday starts off comfortable and cool with inland lows in the mid to upper 40s with temperatures closer to 50 degrees at daybreak.

It's another cool morning, but we won't have to worry about frost as we start out the work week. pic.twitter.com/7zML0IXrIR — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 24, 2022

Much like Sunday, temperatures will warm up nicely with lower 70s by lunchtime and highs in the upper 70s during the afternoon. We’ll have mostly clear conditions with another dry day ahead of us.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.45′ 7:48AM I 0.9′ 2:13PM I 8.3′ 8:03PM

Tuesday morning will be a but warmer with lows in the low to mid 50s. We’ll be dry again under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s, just about average for this time of the year.

Temperatures will hang out near average this week, with slightly cooler air moving in this weekend! pic.twitter.com/5sXRh93A53 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 24, 2022

Wednesday will be a few degrees above average with highs in the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move in late Wednesday, bringing a slight chance of rain with it, mainly late in the afternoon through the evening. We won’t feel a big cool down for the end of the week, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler during the afternoons.

Low pressure could close in this weekend, bringing in a slight chance of rain. There is a bit of uncertainty on how much rain we will see at this point, so I wouldn’t change any weekend plans! Right now, it just looks like scattered rain in the vicinity with highs in the mid 70s.

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure east of Bermuda has a low-end chance of developing over the next five days. Even if this system shows sign of development, it will drift closer to New England, and we will not feel an impact.

An additional area of low pressure could form near Bermuda, with a low-end chance of developing as it moves north at the end of the week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

