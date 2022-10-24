Proud to be a Farmer: The Sunbelt Ag Expo

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo is so important for farmer’s across the Peach State.

“It is vitally important to have this show so farmers and ranchers can stay on the cutting edge,” Zippy said.

It’s called North America’s premiere farm show, but it’s not just about living up to the hype. Every year the Sunbelt Ag Expo draws in farmers from operations large and small - giving them the chance to get their hands on the latest equipment.

Those in charge call it a game changer for the folks looking to make a wise investment.

“The field demonstrations where we do tillage, peanut harvest, hay harvest, the Ryse Aerospace manned drone technology. You can actually see it working. We even had demonstrations going on in the garden. You can go over there and learn how to plant a garden,” Chip said.

Actually seeing the tech in action, they say that’s a big deal in the face of supply chain issues and inflation. Plus, it’s catered to what’s needed right here in Georgia - where at least two percent of all United States agriculture sales come from.

“Here, it’s important for Georgia agriculture and surrounding states to be able to have that same kind of exposure to that new technology, because even though we might be growing similar crops, which cotton and peanuts is a lot different than what they grow in the heartland, there’s a lot of difference between region to region and the parts of this country, and the technology changes from region to region,” Zippy said.

“When that transaction is taking place, when the explanations going on from the manufacturer to the potential customer, well that’s the sound of freedom, that’s a free economy that’s alive and well. The heart beats strong. So, there’s still a great role for the Sunbelt,” Gary said.

Whether people came out to buy or just take in the show, the Sunbelt Ag Expo shares a bigger message - one you may have seen on a bumper sticker or refrigerator magnet: if you have food, you can thank a farmer.

