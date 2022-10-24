Sky Cams
Savannah Pride Festival returns

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion.

Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for the organization that is putting on the festival.

They joined us with a look ahead to an event that will draw thousands of people to downtown Savannah this weekend.

