Savannah State University partners with United States Coast Guard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An official collaboration with Savannah State and the United States Coast Guard was signed into effect on Friday afternoon at the Science and Technology center on campus. The two organizations say they have partnered to increase engagement and advance opportunities.

The partnership offers tuition savings and military service options for students, and research and development opportunities for faculty members. It also aims to support the USCG’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative to recruit and retain young people for service in the Coast Guard.

Several local Coast Guard members from Station Savannah, Station Tybee, and the recruiting office were in attendance on Friday as well as students and university officials.

