Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Seniors leading early voting numbers in Georgia

Poll numbers show roughly 45% of early voters are 65 or older.
In a record early voting year -- seniors are flocking to the polls -- accounting for almost 45%...
In a record early voting year -- seniors are flocking to the polls -- accounting for almost 45% of all votes so far. And this pre-Election Day push is a new approach for many of these voters.(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Poll numbers show roughly 45% of early voters are 65 or older despite the group making up about 20% of the state’s active voter population.

This trend could be attributed to changes during the pandemic or the visibility of the races on the ticket. Political science professor Charles Bullock said the pandemic shifted behaviors and seniors had to look for other options.

“Part of it has to move, going back to COVID. I think probably a lot of these older voters voted absentee two years ago, send out the absentee ballots with the primary, you could check a box and get it for the general election. So I got them into the idea of voting before Election Day,” said Bullock.

Bullock said the tens of millions of dollars spent campaigning might also be driving early turnout of seniors and groups as a whole.

Bullock said that while older voters typically vote Republican, both parties might feel good about these solid early voting numbers. He predicts at least half of the state’s 7 million registered voters will turn out for this election, possibly setting records for a midterm year.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Play of the Week
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
Pilot OK after small plane crash in waters off Midway

Latest News

Early voting starts in South Carolina
Early voting starts in South Carolina
In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds...
Early voting begins Monday in S.C.
THE News at 11 Saturday
Early voting continues Saturday in Savannah
Abortion opponents launched the "Life Defense Fund" with the hopes of defeating an effort by...
Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund"