WTOC wins Station of the Year award, other honors at 2022 GABBY Awards banquet

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC was honored to receive multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

The 2022 GABBY Awards banquet was held over the weekend in Atlanta.

WTOC earned the Station of the Year award in the small market television category, as well as Best Community Service Project.

The news team brought home the GABBY for Best Newscast and two merit awards for online breaking news coverage and best online produced story.

The marketing team won a GABBY for Best Station Produced Promo.

WTOC was in the small market television category for all awards.

The GABBY Awards banquet is held yearly by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

