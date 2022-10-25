Bank of America announces winner of 2022 Neighborhood Champions program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bank of America named its winner of Neighborhood Champions program in Savannah.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia took home the title today.

The local non-profit will now receive a $50,000 grant that could go towards virtual leadership training.

Bank of America’s program strengthens the network of nonprofit leadership who help the Savannah community thrive.

“Very thankful for America’s Second Harvest. We’ve worked with them for many years. The work they do in the community, across the board feeding the hungry, they do a great job and they always have been a great partner for the bank. They gave us a platform for our employees to come and volunteer,” said Bank of America president Patrick O’Neil.

This is the fourth year for the bank doing this program.

