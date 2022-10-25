Beaufort County opens new tennis court that’s over half a million dollars

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County officially opened new tennis courts that they spent over half a million dollars on.

“I learned tennis or how to hit the ball, on that court right there back in the early 1960s,” Beaufort County Council member, York Glover said.

For decades that’s been the case for kids in Beaufort, but now their learning grounds have been upgraded.

“We’re super excited about being able to open up the courts, it’s been a long time coming and I think everybody can agree with that,” Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Loper said.

The county used $630,000 from impact fees and the capital improvement project fund to renovate all the courts here, and local tennis leaders say it will be well worth the investment.

“Our goal and purpose is to see these courts fill up with young people and adults playing tennis at all levels,” Marshal Williams said.

A big part of that mission is this man, Coach Larry Scheper whose free class for kids ages 2-18 will start on Saturday. It’s something he’s been doing with less resources for a while, but now he’s a part time county employee with brand new facilities.

“We’ll continue to do what we’ve been doing and I guess that’s about it. Just want to say thank you guys,” Youth Tennis Coach Larry Scheper said.

