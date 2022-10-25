Sky Cams
Bulloch Schools hosting job fair

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School District is having an open job fair.

They’re looking to fill non-teaching positions across the district’s 19 schools and offices.

This is happening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School.

You can apply for numerous hands on positions or learn about substitute and part-time employment opportunities.

