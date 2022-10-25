Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday.

The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production.

Hyundai held an expo displaying some of the vehicles that could potentially be made at the plant in Bryan County, which they’re calling Metaplant America. The company also highlighted its community outreach efforts to help local nonprofits including recent donations to the local Boys and Girls Club.

Hyundai executives also applauded the efforts of the I-16 Joint Development Authority’s efforts to prepare the mega site ahead of construction. Here’s what Trip Tollison, president of the Savannah Economic Development Authority said about today’s celebration.

“It’s starting to seem more real than ever. All the hard work that’s been put into this project so far, it’s a very ceremonial and symbolic event and basically a new chapter starts today. We’re so fortunate and blessed to be a part of the project,” Savannah Economic Development Authority President Tripp Tollison said.

