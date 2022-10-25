Cool morning with patchy fog, comfortable afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out with the potential for patchy fog.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for inland areas and upper 50s closer to the coast. We’ll be dry again under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s, just about average for this time of the year. Comfortable weather continues into the evening with a light southeasterly breeze.

Tuesday Tybee tides: 9.0′ 8:26AM I 0.9′ 3:01PM I 8.5′ 8:45PM

Wednesday will be a few degrees above average with highs in the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move in bringing a slight chance of rain with it during the first part of the day. Most of us will miss out on these showers, which will be pretty spotty. There is just a low-end chance for a thunderstorm. We won’t feel a big cool down for the end of the week, but temperatures will be a few degrees cooler during the afternoons.

Low pressure could close in this weekend, bringing a better chance of rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There is a bit of uncertainty on how much rain we will see at this point, so I wouldn’t change any weekend plans! Right now, it just looks like scattered rain in the vicinity with highs in the mid 70s.

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure near Bermuda has a medium-chance of becoming a tropical depression on Tuesday. Some wind and rain will be possible for Bermuda, but this system will quickly weaken as it progresses north.

We’ll be watching for an area of low pressure to form near Puerto Rico by the end of the week, with a low-end chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next five days. This area of low pressure will drift north over the southwestern Atlantic. No impacts are expected for us from either system

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.