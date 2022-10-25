Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready.

Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight.

Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can work together to handle the thousands of new jobs and new people moving here.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was the speaker. He commended the partnerships that helped bring the company to our part of Georgia.

“The foresight that these folks had is incredible. But it’s not just what’s coming. It’s also what’s already happened here in the last few years too,” said Governor Kemp.

The event was organized by the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber and Development Authority of Bulloch County.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Play of the Week
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
Pilot OK after small plane crash in waters off Midway

Latest News

Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah
Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah
Early voting starts in South Carolina
Early voting starts in South Carolina
THE News at 6
Pilot OK after small plane crash in waters off Midway
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County