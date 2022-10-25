Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready.

Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight.

Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can work together to handle the thousands of new jobs and new people moving here.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was the speaker. He commended the partnerships that helped bring the company to our part of Georgia.

“The foresight that these folks had is incredible. But it’s not just what’s coming. It’s also what’s already happened here in the last few years too,” said Governor Kemp.

The event was organized by the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber and Development Authority of Bulloch County.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.