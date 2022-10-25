Groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Manufacturing Plant coming to Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks the beginning of a huge project in Bryan County and the state of Georgia.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the mega site was held Tuesday morning.

Hyundai Motor Group is putting $5.5 billion toward a fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery plant.

It’s expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs.

