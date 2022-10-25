Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Manufacturing Plant coming to Bryan Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks the beginning of a huge project in Bryan County and the state of Georgia.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the mega site was held Tuesday morning.

Hyundai Motor Group is putting $5.5 billion toward a fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery plant.

It’s expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Police lights
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

FULL CEREMONY: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Manufacturing Plant coming to Bryan Co.
FULL CEREMONY: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Manufacturing Plant coming to Bryan Co.
*
Chatham Co. sees nearly 30% jump in early voting numbers
THE News at 11
Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hampton Co.