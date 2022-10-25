Hyundai Manufacturing Plant groundbreaking happening Tuesday morning in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks the beginning of a huge project in Bryan County and the state of Georgia.

The groundbreaking of the new Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the mega site is happening Tuesday morning.

Hyundai Motor Group is putting $5.5 billion toward a fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery plant.

It’s expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs.

